HIU, Police arrest husband for strangling wife, hiding body in trunk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In a swift operation, the Islamabad Capital Police and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) arrested a man(Husband) accused of strangling his wife with a dupatta and hiding her body inside a trunk at their residence in the Bhara Kahu area on Thursday.

An official told APP that the incident occurred on March 28, 2025, within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station. The suspect, identified as Ikhlaq, allegedly killed his wife and concealed her body inside the house.

He said that upon receiving directives from DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, police teams, including the Homicide Investigation Unit, utilized modern forensic and technical investigation methods to trace and apprehend the accused in a short span of time.

He said that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Muhammad Iqbal. He added that the victim had entered into a love marriage with Ikhlaq four months ago, which was her second marriage.

DIG Tariq said that the accused will be presented before the court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.

