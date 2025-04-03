Open Menu

HIU, Police Arrest Husband For Strangling Wife, Hiding Body In Trunk

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

HIU, Police arrest husband for strangling wife, hiding body in trunk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In a swift operation, the Islamabad Capital Police and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) arrested a man(Husband) accused of strangling his wife with a dupatta and hiding her body inside a trunk at their residence in the Bhara Kahu area on Thursday.

An official told APP that the incident occurred on March 28, 2025, within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station. The suspect, identified as Ikhlaq, allegedly killed his wife and concealed her body inside the house.

He said that upon receiving directives from DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, police teams, including the Homicide Investigation Unit, utilized modern forensic and technical investigation methods to trace and apprehend the accused in a short span of time.

He said that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Muhammad Iqbal. He added that the victim had entered into a love marriage with Ikhlaq four months ago, which was her second marriage.

DIG Tariq said that the accused will be presented before the court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

2 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

6 hours ago
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

13 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

14 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

14 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

17 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan