HIU Resolves 99 Murder Cases, Arrests 229 Suspects In 11 Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Homicide Unit (HIU) police teams resolved 99 murder cases in the past 11 months including 21 blind murder cases and arrested 229 culprits.
The police spokesperson on Sunday said that HIU police teams had completed the investigation of 99 murder cases and forwarded complete challans to the relevant courts.
DIG Syed Ali Raza assigned special tasks to the Homicide Unit, to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victims’ families. He said that it was the responsibility of police to arrest the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.
He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.
