HIU Teams Arrested 229 Murder Suspects In 11 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Homicide Unit (HIU) police teams resolved 99 murder cases in the past 11 months including 21 blind murder cases and arrested 229 culprits.
The police spokesperson on Tuesday said that HIU police teams had completed the investigation of 99 murder cases and forwarded complete challans to the relevant courts.
DIG Syed Ali Raza assigned special tasks to the Homicide Unit, to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victims’ families. He said that it was the responsibility of police to arrest the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.
He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.
