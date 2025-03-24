HIV-Aids screening, treatment center operational at THQ hospital Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has made available HIV- Aids screening and treatment facilities

at Taunsa Sharif THQ hospital.

This was stated by Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, adding that those found infected

would get treatment at Taunsa and would not need to travel to DG Khan for the purpose.

A number of teams of Punjab health department have also reached Taunsa Sharif and began a

crackdown against quacks as health experts believe repetitive use of one syringe was a factor that can spread HIV-Aids among people.

All necessary steps have been taken to plug chances of spread of the dangerous disease,

commissioner Chaudhry said.

He appealed people to point out quacks and ensure that they do not get administered an injection from an old syringe. People should point out those habitual of repetitive use of old syringes and added that they should get new syringes for their treatment.

Meanwhile, district coordinator Dr Sumaira Ashraf said that screening of 111 people has so far been completed at HIV-Aids screening and treatment center on the orders of secretary health Punjab Nadia Saqib. She said that secretary health and population was personally supervising the operation of the center.