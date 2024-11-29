HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day Observed In Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
A seminar on universal for eradication of HIV, AIDS disease was held by a social organization "Bridge Consultant Foundation" in collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) here Friday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A seminar on universal for eradication of HIV, AIDS disease was held by a social organization "Bridge consultant Foundation" in collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) here Friday.
Addressing the seminar, Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar and others said that by celebrating the World Day of Prevention from HIV AIDS, the common people and transgenders were being informed by Bridge Consultants that this disease could be controlled to a considerable extent.
They said that by celebrating HIV AIDS Day, we are expressing solidarity with the patients suffering from this disease because HIV is not dangerous but a virus whose end lies in treatment and precautions.
After the confirmation of HIV disease, the affected patients should register themselves in the HIV center where the Sindh Government Health Department provides free treatment and medicines for HIV diseases, they said.
The event was attended by Anwar Ali Luhar, Mayor of Larkana as the chief guest besides HIV expert Dr. Abdul Karim Memon, Project Manager Samran, Focal Person Rachna, Lady Police Officer Nagmah Mazari and a large numbers of representatives from the civil society.
Recent Stories
Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining investment potential at global forum
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar
Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people
IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeries for five children
Police continue efforts for smog prevention, environmental protection
NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe
IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat
Court announces death penalty to accused for killing minor
Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining investment potential at global forum2 minutes ago
-
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serv ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people10 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeries for five children4 minutes ago
-
Police continue efforts for smog prevention, environmental protection4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat4 minutes ago
-
Court announces death penalty to accused for killing minor4 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon16 minutes ago
-
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad16 minutes ago
-
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA16 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends order of journalist's physical remand7 minutes ago