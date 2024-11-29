Open Menu

HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day Observed In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM

HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day observed in Larkana

A seminar on universal for eradication of HIV, AIDS disease was held by a social organization "Bridge Consultant Foundation" in collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) here Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A seminar on universal for eradication of HIV, AIDS disease was held by a social organization "Bridge consultant Foundation" in collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) here Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar and others said that by celebrating the World Day of Prevention from HIV AIDS, the common people and transgenders were being informed by Bridge Consultants that this disease could be controlled to a considerable extent.

They said that by celebrating HIV AIDS Day, we are expressing solidarity with the patients suffering from this disease because HIV is not dangerous but a virus whose end lies in treatment and precautions.

After the confirmation of HIV disease, the affected patients should register themselves in the HIV center where the Sindh Government Health Department provides free treatment and medicines for HIV diseases, they said.

The event was attended by Anwar Ali Luhar, Mayor of Larkana as the chief guest besides HIV expert Dr. Abdul Karim Memon, Project Manager Samran, Focal Person Rachna, Lady Police Officer Nagmah Mazari and a large numbers of representatives from the civil society.

Related Topics

Sindh World Police United Nations AIDS Civil Society Larkana Anwar Ali Undp Event From Government

Recent Stories

Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining invest ..

Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining investment potential at global forum

2 minutes ago
 'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices ..

'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar

Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to fa ..

Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people

10 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeri ..

IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeries for five children

4 minutes ago
 Police continue efforts for smog prevention, envir ..

Police continue efforts for smog prevention, environmental protection

4 minutes ago
NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe

NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat

IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat

4 minutes ago
 Court announces death penalty to accused for killi ..

Court announces death penalty to accused for killing minor

4 minutes ago
 Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearing ..

Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings

13 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

16 minutes ago
 Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan