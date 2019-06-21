UrduPoint.com
HIV Prevalence Survey To Begin From July In Prisons Across Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:54 PM

An Inter-Agency HIV Response Coordination meeting held here Friday has unanimously decided to begin an HIV behavioral and biological survey in prisons across Sindh from July this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :An Inter-Agency HIV Response Coordination meeting held here Friday has unanimously decided to begin an HIV behavioral and biological survey in prisons across Sindh from July this year.

The survey would be jointly conducted by provincial department of health and Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP) to ascertain the exact health status of the prisoners with regard to human immuno deficiency virus (HIV) that ultimately lead to acquired immuno deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

It is consequent to recent HIV outbreak in Larkana, mainly affecting children, that series of measures are being adopted to screen all high risk groups as well as those at risk to contract disease due to physical promiscuity with the HIV carriers.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Sindh health department as well as chief executive officers of Peoples Primary Health Care Initiative (PPHI) and Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) besides Program Managers for different health programs currently underway in the province.

Researchers associated with Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and UN Partners also extensively participated in the deliberations.

The meeting discussing the provincial government's response to HIV Outbreak in Ratodero (Larkana) appreciated the decision to take on board all concerned agencies and institutions as integral stakeholders in the ensuing emergency.

It was appreciated that the HIV outbreak response plan encompasses multiple targets and that these besides enhancing capacities of health workers to manage HIV outbreaks were equally focussed on strengthening health systems for continuum of prevention, treatment, care and support services for HIV/AIDS.

Strengthening communities, social mobilization, strategic communication and advocacy initiatives were observed to further help sustain quality HIV response in the province.

Sindh Secretary for Health mentioned that all above targets have been given specific timeliness and that the responsibilities were also duly delegated to health department, SACP, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA), Drug Control Department, SHCC and district administration.

WHO, UNICEF, UNAIDS, AKUH, DUHS, Population Welfare Department, UNFPA, USAID, SIUT, MMIDSPS, he said have already been incorporated as the contributing partners for envisaged targets.

It was mentioned that the Outbreak Response plan was initially devised by the Sindh Health Department, SACP and the technical teams of UN Partners based on the initial response of WHO HIV Outbreak Investigation Mission in Larkana.

The short term plan, devised on immediate basis was said to be based on four localized technical working groups - Epidemiology, Treatment and Care, Infection Prevention Control and Community Engagement and Response.

The meeting discussing impact of these components that were also made fully functional by the teams on ground recommended inclusion of Resource Mobilization to help support oversight and functionality of all the other groups formed earlier.

