HIV/AIDS toll climbs to 3,593 in Peshawar; raises eyebrows

The numbers of HIV/AIDs patients in the provincial metropolis have increased up to 3,593 out of a total 5,202 reported from throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa causing concerns whether the disease is spreading undetected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The numbers of HIV/AIDs patients in the provincial metropolis have increased up to 3,593 out of a total 5,202 reported from throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa causing concerns whether the disease is spreading undetected.

According to National AIDS Control Program (NACP) statistics released on Tuesday, as many as 200 new HIV/AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) cases were reported here during the last six months.

A total six hospitals in the province were having HIV/AIDS treatment centers where free-of-charge medicines and requisite tests were being provided.

The data revealed that the disease was prevalent among overseas labourers and transgender community, adding that currently more than 12 Afghan nationals and a Nigerian infected by HIV were undertreated in different hospitals of the province.

It said that 3,474 HIV/AIDS infected patients were under treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and 119 in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar while 663 in District Hospital Kohat, 581 in Khalifa Nawaz Hospital district Bannu, 114 in Mufti Mehmood Hospital DIKhan and 251 in DHQ Batkhela.

According to sources other than the official statistics hundreds of other HIV/AIDS affected patients were getting treatment privately and didn't report the disease owing to the fear of being condemned by the society.

The UNAIDS recommends community-led, people-centred services, upholding of everyone's human rights, removal of punitive and discriminatory laws and tackling of stigma, empowerment of girls and women, equal access to treatment including new health technologies and health services, education and social protection for all to control the disease and prevent its spread in the society.