UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hive To Hold "Book Evening" On Jan 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:25 AM

Hive to hold

The Hive, monthly book club will hold "Book Evening" on January 22 to revive the culture of book reading by providing an opportunity to read the different favorite books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hive, monthly book club will hold "Book Evening" on January 22 to revive the culture of book reading by providing an opportunity to read the different favorite books.

On every weekend book club holds an evening of book reading by bringing together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host.

A book named "Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari" will be discussed on the day, an orgnizer said.

He said that Atiya Zaidi will be the host who has twenty years of experience in the advertising industry working on an array of local and international brands.

He said that the book would narate about how Dr Yuval Noah Harari spans the whole human history, from the very first humans to walk the earth to the radical - and sometimes devastating - breakthroughs of the Cognitive, Agricultural and Scientific Revolutions.

Drawing on insights from biology, anthropology, paleontology and economics, he explores how the currents of history have shaped our human societies, the animals and plants around us, and even our personalities.

Related Topics

Reading January From Industry Share Love

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

41 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

56 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

36 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Blames Snags in Ukraine Peace Proc ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.