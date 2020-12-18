Hive To Hold "Book Evening" Tommorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hive,monthly book club will hold "Book Evening" on December 19 to revive the culture of book reading by reading the different and favourite books of the members.

On every weekend book club holds an evening of book reading by bringing together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

A book named "Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari" will be discussed on this evening,an orgnizer said. . He said that Atiya Zaidi will be the host who has twenty years of experience in the advertising industry working on an array of local and international brands.

He said that the book would narate about how Dr Yuval Noah Harari spans the whole of human history, from the very first humans to walk the earth to the radical - and sometimes devastating - breakthroughs of the Cognitive, Agricultural and Scientific Revolutions. Drawing on insights from biology, anthropology, paleontology and economics, he explores how the currents of history have shaped our human societies, the animals and plants around us, and even our personalities.