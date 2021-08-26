UrduPoint.com

HM Condemns Blast Attack On Levies Force Personnel In Ziarat

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday strongly condemned the blast attack on Levies Mobile at Kachh Mor area of Ziarat district here

He also asked concerned authorities to submit report of the incident and would take strict action against anti-social elements in order to maintain durable peace in the areas.

The Home Minister further said in the current situation, law enforcement agencies and their affiliates need to be more active.

"Maintaining public protection and law and order is the prime responsibility of the provincial government", he added.

The Minister said we would not neglect our responsibility under any circumstances saying the security forces have made everlasting sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the entire nation saluted their sacrifices.

He also extended his sympathy with the bereaved families of martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

