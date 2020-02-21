HM Khawaja School to host 3-day book fair from Feb 26

On sidelines of annual flower show, a book fair will be organized at HM Khawaja High School from February 26 to 29 to promote interest for book-reading among children

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :On sidelines of annual flower show, a book fair will be organized at HM Khawaja High school from February 26 to 29 to promote interest for book-reading among children.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar announced on Friday that Sindhi Adabi board, Sindh Culture Department, Sindhi Language Authority, Sindhika, Roshni Publications and other leading publications would set their stalls in the fair.

Books of various genre including literature, culture, science, and curricular and extra curricular books would be available at a discounted rate of 10 to 50%.