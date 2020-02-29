HM Khoja flower exhibition continues spreading scents, hues

As the second day of Annual Flower Exhibition was designated particularly to female folk; hundreds of women, girl students of various schools and colleges visited the festive event organized by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the Education Department at H.M. Khoja High School

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :As the second day of Annual Flower Exhibition was designated particularly to female folk; hundreds of women, girl students of various schools and colleges visited the festive event organized by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the education Department at H.M. Khoja High school.

Children of different schools displayed tableau while visitors enjoyed colourful flowers show and also shown keen interest in book festival, cultural items, science and cultural stalls and other informative stalls of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

Children and minors also enjoyed events at Fun Land.

For the entertainment of women folk visiting the exhibition, District administration arranged fire work and various tabloids including famous Sindhi characters Omar Marvi, Rae Diach were presented while Sindh's famous artist Farzana Bahar presented Sufi Kalam and famous comedian Asghar Khoso presented jokes on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar awarded shields to representatives of different departments and officials on their assistance in organizing the exhibition.