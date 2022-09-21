HMC accelerates drainage of rain water from Tando Yousuf graveyard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) authorities have accelerated the drainage of accumulated rain water from Tando Yousuf graveyard.

On the directives of HMC Administrator /DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir, the Executive Engineers Manzoor Zardari and Noor Muhammad Khaskheli supervised the dewatering process in Tando Yousaf graveyard.

Tando Yousuf is one of the largest cemetery of Hyderabad which was submerged during recent rains in result inundating thousand graves.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro took notice of the reports and asked HMC officials for taking measures to clear rain water from the cemetery.