HMC Administrator For Ensuring Cleanliness Measures In Latifabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir have directed that arrangements for cleanliness in the city should be ensured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir have directed that arrangements for cleanliness in the city should be ensured.

According to the HMC spokesperson, officers concerned were asked to take measures for cleaning the sewage drains so that drainage water could not be accumulated on the roads and streets.

HMC's Director of Health was directed to conduct anti-mosquito spray in the city and other areas to prevent the spread of malaria.

The administrator also directed to expedite the drive to eliminate stray dogs in the city and Latifabad to ensure the safety of the citizens.

