UrduPoint.com

HMC Administrator For Expediting Campaign Against Stray Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:11 PM

HMC Administrator for expediting campaign against stray dogs

The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan on Tuesday directed the officers of the health department to take immediate steps to protect people from stray dogs and speed up the dog killing campaign in the city and Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan on Tuesday directed the officers of the health department to take immediate steps to protect people from stray dogs and speed up the dog killing campaign in the city and Latifabad.

The HMC Administrator said that measures are necessary to eliminate the fear of stray dogs among the citizens.

He directed that the stray dog killing campaign should be continued in the city, Latifabad and other areas of the municipal corporation so that the people could be protected from the bites of stray dogs.

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

24 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

24 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

24 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

24 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.