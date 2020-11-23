UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC All Set To Cope With Coronavirus Situation: Administration

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

HMC all set to cope with coronavirus situation: Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) that was once again facing a crowding situation with most of the people coming with coronavirus symptoms has made all its arrangements to properly deal with prevailing state.

Apart from its strategy to contain the spread of cornavirus, the hospital has also arranged a 150-bed settlement in the first phase of which 90 were reserved for coronavirus patients while the rest 60 beds would be arranged in the next phase.

The administration said the hospital has arranged beds, ICU and ventilators of urgent basis to cope with any situation. For the patients of coronavirus, two big zones have been identified at private rooms and orthopedic departments besides; it said 12 beds at ICU have also been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, 24 hours services were being provided at COVID OPD, Emergency, Cardiology, Oncology and gynaecology departments.

At COVID Emergency Center, 90 nurses and 24 paramedics have been deployed.

To monitor the working of staff and arrangements for COVID-19 patients, administration staff has also been deployed to ensure proper and in time services to the patients. Apart from treatment to coronavirus patients, the hospital was also providing free of charge treatment, lab facilities and medicines to the other patients. The medical tests facility was being obtained through two labs of bio-safety of the Pathology Department.

The hospital has also banned entry of visitors and has declared wearing a safety mask as mandatory for essential visitors. Anti-infectious spray was being carried out on the premises of the hospital on a routine basis while safety kits for the staff have also been provided.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

21 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

2 minutes ago

Three persons injured in cylinder blast

2 minutes ago

France ex-president Sarkozy goes on trial for corr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.