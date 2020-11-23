HMC all set to cope with coronavirus situation: Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) that was once again facing a crowding situation with most of the people coming with coronavirus symptoms has made all its arrangements to properly deal with prevailing state.

Apart from its strategy to contain the spread of cornavirus, the hospital has also arranged a 150-bed settlement in the first phase of which 90 were reserved for coronavirus patients while the rest 60 beds would be arranged in the next phase.

The administration said the hospital has arranged beds, ICU and ventilators of urgent basis to cope with any situation. For the patients of coronavirus, two big zones have been identified at private rooms and orthopedic departments besides; it said 12 beds at ICU have also been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, 24 hours services were being provided at COVID OPD, Emergency, Cardiology, Oncology and gynaecology departments.

At COVID Emergency Center, 90 nurses and 24 paramedics have been deployed.

To monitor the working of staff and arrangements for COVID-19 patients, administration staff has also been deployed to ensure proper and in time services to the patients. Apart from treatment to coronavirus patients, the hospital was also providing free of charge treatment, lab facilities and medicines to the other patients. The medical tests facility was being obtained through two labs of bio-safety of the Pathology Department.

The hospital has also banned entry of visitors and has declared wearing a safety mask as mandatory for essential visitors. Anti-infectious spray was being carried out on the premises of the hospital on a routine basis while safety kits for the staff have also been provided.