HMC anti-encroachment cell launches massive operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Anti-Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with the support of the Police and other concerned departments launched a massive encroachment removal operation in downtown areas of Hyderabad here on Saturday.

The operation against illegal encroachments, illegal parking areas and reclaiming of grabbed state lands was being carried out under supervision of the district administration on the order of the apex court.

On Saturday, the HMC anti-encroachment cell conducted an operation right from Lajpat Road to Gari Khata and removed encroachments along the roadsides and linked streets.

Besides demolition of concrete structures, dozens of motorbikes of motorcycles dealers, cabins and carts were also seized by the staff of the anti-encroachment cell.

The staff of the anti-encroachment cell restored the linked streets for pedestrians by removing the illegal motorcycle market around Circular Building.