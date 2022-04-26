UrduPoint.com

HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell Remove Encroachments From Latifabad, Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell remove encroachments from Latifabad, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the high-ups Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Anti-Encroachment Cell has removed encroachments from different parts of Latifabad including Unit-8, Resham Bazaar and Faqir jo Pir areas of Hyderabad City on Tuesday.

The Administrator Hyderabad Shoaib Ahmed Malik and Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir have issued directives of removing encroachments from roads, streets and bazaars on the order of the High Court, the HMC spokesman informed.

The teams of Anti-Encroachment Cell led by Assistant Directors Fayyaz Hussain Kaliyar and Nasir Lodhi supervised the anti-encroachment campaign in Latifabad and Hyderabad City respectively.

In Latifabad Unit-8, the handcart and cabins were removed besides removal of tables, chairs and stoves as well as other material of a well known restaurant, the spokesman informed and added that hand carts and cabins were also removed from the bazaar of Latifabad Unit-8.

Similarly, the anti-encroachment operation was also conducted in areas of Faqir Jo Pir, Resham Bazaar, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Cloth Market and Tara Chand Market, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Tara Nasir Resham Market From Court

Recent Stories

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KS ..

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KSA: Report

22 minutes ago
 Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil f ..

Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil from Int'l fast food chains

25 minutes ago
 Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 ..

Fine of Rs. 249.7 mn imposed on violators, 22,393 reports registered during last ..

25 minutes ago
 New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Productio ..

New Delhi Welcomes Tesla Plans to Set Up Production in India - Transport Ministe ..

25 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 26 Apr 2022

25 minutes ago
 Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeo ..

Chernobyl radiation 'abnormal' since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.