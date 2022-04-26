HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell remove encroachments from Latifabad, Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the high-ups Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Anti-Encroachment Cell has removed encroachments from different parts of Latifabad including Unit-8, Resham Bazaar and Faqir jo Pir areas of Hyderabad City on Tuesday.

The Administrator Hyderabad Shoaib Ahmed Malik and Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir have issued directives of removing encroachments from roads, streets and bazaars on the order of the High Court, the HMC spokesman informed.

The teams of Anti-Encroachment Cell led by Assistant Directors Fayyaz Hussain Kaliyar and Nasir Lodhi supervised the anti-encroachment campaign in Latifabad and Hyderabad City respectively.

In Latifabad Unit-8, the handcart and cabins were removed besides removal of tables, chairs and stoves as well as other material of a well known restaurant, the spokesman informed and added that hand carts and cabins were also removed from the bazaar of Latifabad Unit-8.

Similarly, the anti-encroachment operation was also conducted in areas of Faqir Jo Pir, Resham Bazaar, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Cloth Market and Tara Chand Market, the spokesman informed.