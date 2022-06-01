HMC anti encroachment team remove encroachments from Latifabad, city areas

The anti encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court's order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The anti encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court's order.

The HMC's spokesman informed that the soft encroachment was removed from parts of City and Latifabad taluka during the drive.

According to him, the team removed cabins, carts, chairs, tables and gas cylinders which were placed on the roads or footpaths in those areas.

He told that the campaign was carried out in Liberty Chowk, Naya Pul, Latifabad unit numbers 2, 5 and 8 areas.