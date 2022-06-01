UrduPoint.com

HMC Anti Encroachment Team Remove Encroachments From Latifabad, City Areas

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

HMC anti encroachment team remove encroachments from Latifabad, city areas

The anti encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court's order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The anti encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court's order.

The HMC's spokesman informed that the soft encroachment was removed from parts of City and Latifabad taluka during the drive.

According to him, the team removed cabins, carts, chairs, tables and gas cylinders which were placed on the roads or footpaths in those areas.

He told that the campaign was carried out in Liberty Chowk, Naya Pul, Latifabad unit numbers 2, 5 and 8 areas.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Hyderabad Gas From

Recent Stories

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Produci ..

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime M ..

2 minutes ago
 'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourt ..

'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sem ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

2 minutes ago
 Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase une ..

Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landsc ..

2 minutes ago
 US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

7 minutes ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.