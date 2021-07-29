HMC awards contract worth of Rs 30.65 million

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has given away the contract for advertisement in its jurisdiction against a sum of Rs30.65 million after the bidding process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has given away the contract for advertisement in its jurisdiction against a sum of Rs30.65 million after the bidding process.

The HMC's spokesman informed here on Thursday that the renewed bidding for the advertisement contract was held in presence of the Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir, Director Tax Majid Anwar Sehar, Taxation Officer Najeebullah Abro and other officials.

He told that the bidding started from Rs30.44 million and ended with a very slight increase of Rs210,000 to Rs30.65 million.

Another small tender for the push carts was also opened on the occasion.