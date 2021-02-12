HMC cancels its February 4 notification

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here Thursday cancelled its February 4 notification through which it had stamped out 105 posts from BPS-1 to BPS-18.

The development came in reaction to the protests of the workers union and opposition by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) whose mayor headed the HMC before the interim set up was introduced last year.

The Municipal Commissioner, who had issued the notification number 36 on February 4, cancelled that notification following the protests.

The posts which were cancelled included BPS-18 Director Land, BPS-17 Chief Fire Officer, Legal Adviser, Deputy Director Computer, Council Officer, Office Superintendent, 4 posts of BPS-16, 30 posts of BPS-11 and 20 of Naib Qasid, among others.

The employees working on these posts had also submitted their objections in writing in response to the February 4 notification.