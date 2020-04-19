UrduPoint.com
HMC Carries Out Spray Of Sodium Hydrochloride On Daily Basis: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

HMC carries out spray of sodium hydrochloride on daily basis: Mayor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain Sunday said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was carrying out spray of sodium hydrochloride in the city on daily basis to stop the coronavirus spread.

In a statement issued here, the mayor informed that so far the corporation had conducted spray in all the government and private hospitals, and the government schools and colleges where the cash grants were being released under the Ehsaas Program.

He added that the spray was also being conducted at city's roads and streets besides the markets of the edible items, vegetables and fruits.

