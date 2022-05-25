UrduPoint.com

HMC Carry Out Anti Encroachment Drives In Several Localities Of Latifabad

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) carried out the anti encroachment drives in several localities of Latifabad taluka here Wednesday

The corporation's spokesman informed that as per the order of Sindh High Court and directives of HMC's Administrator Shoaib Ahmed Malik the anti encroachment cell conducted the operation.

He told that the encroachment from roads and footpaths was removed from Autobahn road, Marble Market, Katcha Qila and units 7, 8 and 9 localities of Latifabad.

The spokesman apprised that the stoves, cylinders, tables and chairs placed by the restaurants were also removed and confiscated.

He said the HMC had strictly directed the traders not to place their goods outside their shops, warning of action if they did not comply.

