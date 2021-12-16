HMC claims removal of encroachment

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed of having removed encroachment from Memon Hospital, Timber Market, Sareghat, Station Road, Kohinoor Chowk and Resham Bazaar.

In compliance with the order of Sindh High Court, HMC's spokesman informed here Thursday that the operation was being headed by Director Anti Encroachment Pir Wahid Bux, Assistant Director Iftikhar Qaimkhani and other officials in supervision of thedistrict administration.

The spokesman said the soft encroachment on the roads and footpaths in the shape of carts, cabins, materials being sold by the shops, chairs and tables of restaurants, among other things, were removed.

According to him, unauthorized structures built on the roads and footpaths were demolished in Latifabad unit 2.A similar operation was also carried out in Hali Road area, he added.

