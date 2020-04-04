UrduPoint.com
HMC Clarified Position About Health Staff Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:46 PM

HMC clarified position about health staff services

Hayatabad Medical Complex Saturday denies reports about missing of safety kits of health staff and nurses who were fighting at the frontline against Corona virus and urged that protecting patients and hospital staff has been the hospital's top priorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex Saturday denies reports about missing of safety kits of health staff and nurses who were fighting at the frontline against Corona virus and urged that protecting patients and hospital staff has been the hospital's top priorities.

A spokeswoman of the HMC termed the new items published in related to Young Nurses Association in a section of press about missing of safety kits of the nurses as baseless and deformed.

The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) strongly denied the news that most nurses were still missing safety kits on the frontline in the fighting against the Corona virus, saying it was misinformation. The spokeswoman said that not a single health staff has reported about such baseless information published in a section of the press.

Although, he said, this is not true as it has been the hospital's top priority to protect patients besides hospital staff. Hayatabad Medical Complex spokeswoman further added that doctors, nurses, paramedics and class fours of all non-discrimination hospitals have been provided with safety kits. Most medical staff have been provided with safety kits, masks, gloves etc. on priority basis. Masks and gloves are available in sensitive areas, especially for isolation ward, emergency, and open area OPDs for patients with coronary artery, and other hospital functions.

She said it is baseless and fabricated, whatever government equipment or safety equipment is getting to the hospital by the grace of Allah, it is on a daily basis. But every new batch that comes on duty is regularly provided.

