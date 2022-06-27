UrduPoint.com

HMC Confronts With Dilemma Of Low Revenue Generation, High Expenditures

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

HMC confronts with dilemma of low revenue generation, high expenditures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Fakhir Shakir has said the corporation is confronted with the dilemma of low revenue generation and high expenditures.

Addressing the business community at Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here on Sunday, Shakir claimed that the HMC could not purchase heavy machinery during the last 15 years due to budget constraints.

However, he expressed the hope that after some months the corporation would receive some new garbage lifting vehicles.

He said the HMC was providing cleanliness and other services to the citizens despite facing shortage of funds and staff.

"In the year 1990 there were 2,800 sanitary workers which have now reduced to 1,200," he claimed.

He asserted that he could turn the entire city in a clean place if the HMC was given the required budget.

He assured the business community that the chamber would work on their recommendations.

The Administrator clarified that the HMC had not improved setting up a cattle market in the Old Sabzi Mandi area.

The Chamber's President Altaf Memon pointed out that illegal car parking fee was being collected in several areas of the city.

He said unauthorized cattle markets had appeared in many parts of the city and no action was being taken against them.

