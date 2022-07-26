HMC constitutes mobile teams for corona vaccination

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar on Tuesday constituted Covid vaccination mobile teams to facilitate people arriving at the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar on Tuesday constituted Covid vaccination mobile teams to facilitate people arriving at the hospital.

In a statement issued by the institute, the mobile teams will administer on-the-spot Covid vaccination to those who visit Accident and Emergency (A&E), Out Patient Department (OPD), admitted to different wards, ICUs, and administrative sections of the hospital.

Individuals who had not received the Corona vaccine would be given the first dose and those who had their last covid dose three to six months earlier would get a booster jab after registration.

Nursing Director of the hospital Awal Khan said that as per the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with the guidance of Dean MTI-HMC Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Corona vaccination mobile teams have been formed for the visitors to the hospital.

These teams will be visiting different areas of the hospital from 8 am to 4 pm to provide free Covid vaccination services.

He said that according to the notification issued by the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the hospital will complete the target of providing the corona vaccine on a daily basis.

In this regard, Hospital Director Dr. Shehzad Faisal said that apart from the patients coming to the hospital and their attendants, the hospital staff and vendors will also be vaccinated.

Corona vaccination mobile teams vaccinated 34 people on the first day, in which 5 people were given the first corona vaccine. Giving details, the hospital director said that the hospitals have provided these teams with Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac to facilitate more people and prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He added that so far MTI-HMC administered 229113 corona vaccines including booster doses.

More Stories From Pakistan

