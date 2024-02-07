HMC Contingency Arrangements For General Elections Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Wednesday decided to take steps for emergency preparations in the light of General Elections 2024.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Shehzad Akbar, Chairman of Clinical Executive board and Medical Director of Hayatabad Medical Complex Medical Teaching Institute, said the spokesperson.
A declaration has been issued by the hospital administration and all the departments of the hospital have also been informed that no holiday will be celebrated in Hayatabad Medical Complex before the election and on the day of voting.
As usual, this time also HMC Hospital in Action will provide its service 24 hours on emergency basis.
All OPD services will function as usual during normal working hours. However, the admission of patients during elective services will be reduced for this week.
To ensure availability of beds in case of any emergency and all medicine these days. All support facilities including diagnostic and operation theatres, clinical, surgical and supporting staff in casualty will continue uninterrupted.
Also, the IBP facility will remain closed only on February 8, 2024, due to Election Day. All these measures have been arranged only for the election days. After the election, Inshallah, all the services of the hospital will continue as normal daily.
