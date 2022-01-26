HMC decides to restore meat markets status

The management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started implementation of the orders of the apex court for restoring the status of meat markets which occupied by shopkeepers for other business activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started implementation of the orders of the apex court for restoring the status of meat markets which occupied by shopkeepers for other business activities.

In this connection, the HMC spokesman informed here on Wednesday that tax department, anti-encroachment cell and meat section of HMC have started crackdown by sealing the shops in the meat markets where the HMC tenants have converted the butchers' blocks into shops for other business activities.

During the crackdown, the staff concerned had sealed the shops situated in the meat markets of Liaquat Meat Market and Station Road Meat Market. The staff warned the HMC tenants to stop carrying out other business activities in meat markets otherwise the market blocks will be allotted to other butchers.