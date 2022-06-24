HMC declares rain emergency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has declared a rain emergency and cancelled the leaves of all the staff.

The HMC's spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Administrator HMC Fakir Shakir had asked the Director Health Aqeel Ahmed Khanzada to engage the sanitary staff particularly in the low lying areas for cleanliness works.

The Administrator said the routine disposal of solid waste should be ensured and expedited in view of the rain situation.

The spokesman apprised that the HMC's staff cleaned dozens of localities in City and Latifabad towns and removed the garbage heaps.