HMC employees observe hunger strike for regularization of services, payment of salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Monday staged a hunger strike for regularization of services and release of salaries on the second consecutive day.

HMC employees Arshad Anjum, Saeed Atari, Hanif Shoro and others claimed that they were appointed in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the year 2009 but since last 08 years neither they had been paid their salaries nor their services were being regularized.

Due to non-payment of salaries their families were facing financial difficulties, they said and demanded that salaries should immediately be paid to them failing which they would prefer to die by observing hunger strike till death.

HMC employees said they had time and again approached the Mayor office for resolution of their genuine demands but were denied their basic rights due to which they had compelled to resort to observe hunger strike till resolution of the demands.

The affected employees demanded that their services should be regularized and outstanding salaries be paid to them without any delay.