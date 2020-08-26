HMC employees observe strike for regularization of services, payment of salaries

The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Wednesday staged a strike for regularization of services and release of salaries on the third consecutive day

HMC employees Arshad Anjum, Saeed Atari, Hanif Shoro and others claimed that they were appointed in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the year 2009 but since last 08 years neither they had been paid their salaries nor their services were being regularized.

Due to non-payment of salaries their families were facing financial difficulties, they said and demanded that salaries should immediately be paid to them.