UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Equipped With Modern Day Laser Therapy Machine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:57 PM

HMC equipped with modern day Laser therapy machine

To ensure modern day healthcare facilities to the general public, the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday successfully installed modern day Laser Therapy machine in Hayatabad Medical Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :To ensure modern day healthcare facilities to the general public, the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday successfully installed modern day Laser Therapy machine in Hayatabad Medical Complex.

This was stated by Incharge of the Skin Department, HMC Professor Dr. Muhammad Shah Wazir while talking to APP here.

He said with the installation of the modern day laser therapy machine in the 18 bedded ward, specifically working for the skin diseases having with a complete staff of one professor, one social professor, two assistants, two trainees registrars, one special registrars, four house officer and 20 trainee medical officers would be available for patients day and night.

He said we waited for the installation of the modern day machine which also upgraded the Skin Department in HMC. With the installation of the said machine we could be able to have treatment of laser therapy, micro trauma therapy, photo therapy, cattery therapy, POUF Therapy etc.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

30 minutes ago

Extension of former army chiefs comes under discus ..

50 minutes ago

What to Expect from WordCamp Lahore 2019

1 hour ago

World AIDS day to be marked on Dec 1

26 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

26 minutes ago

All extremists lack sense of belonging; 50% of far ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.