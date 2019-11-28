HMC equipped with modern day Laser therapy machine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :To ensure modern day healthcare facilities to the general public, the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday successfully installed modern day Laser Therapy machine in Hayatabad Medical Complex.

This was stated by Incharge of the Skin Department, HMC Professor Dr. Muhammad Shah Wazir while talking to APP here.

He said with the installation of the modern day laser therapy machine in the 18 bedded ward, specifically working for the skin diseases having with a complete staff of one professor, one social professor, two assistants, two trainees registrars, one special registrars, four house officer and 20 trainee medical officers would be available for patients day and night.

He said we waited for the installation of the modern day machine which also upgraded the Skin Department in HMC. With the installation of the said machine we could be able to have treatment of laser therapy, micro trauma therapy, photo therapy, cattery therapy, POUF Therapy etc.