HMC facing resistance during anti-encroachment drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that it is facing resistance during removal of soft encroachment in Latifabad unit 12 area.

The corporation's spokesman informed here Monday that the operation was being carried out in compliance with the order of the Sindh High Court in both City and Latifabad talukas.

He told that the Anti Encroachment Cell's Director Wahid Bux, Assistant Director Iftikhar Qaimkhani and officials Nasir Lodhi and Fayaz Kalyar were heading the drive.

According to him, the vendors selling a range of items on the cards and cabins in the market of Latifabad unit 12 assaulted the HMC's team with batons and stones.

He claimed that the staff was also threatened that they would face consequences if they did not pull back.

The spokesman said Kalyar later lodged a FIR at A-Section police station against the persons resisting the operation.

He said the Airport road had been cleared of encroachment in Latifabad area while similar progress had also been achieved in the densely populated and commercial locality, Khokhar Muhalla.