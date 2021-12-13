UrduPoint.com

HMC Facing Resistance During Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

HMC facing resistance during anti-encroachment drive

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that it is facing resistance during removal of soft encroachment in Latifabad unit 12 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that it is facing resistance during removal of soft encroachment in Latifabad unit 12 area.

The corporation's spokesman informed here Monday that the operation was being carried out in compliance with the order of the Sindh High Court in both City and Latifabad talukas.

He told that the Anti Encroachment Cell's Director Wahid Bux, Assistant Director Iftikhar Qaimkhani and officials Nasir Lodhi and Fayaz Kalyar were heading the drive.

According to him, the vendors selling a range of items on the cards and cabins in the market of Latifabad unit 12 assaulted the HMC's team with batons and stones.

He claimed that the staff was also threatened that they would face consequences if they did not pull back.

The spokesman said Kalyar later lodged a FIR at A-Section police station against the persons resisting the operation.

He said the Airport road had been cleared of encroachment in Latifabad area while similar progress had also been achieved in the densely populated and commercial locality, Khokhar Muhalla.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Police Station Threatened Road Hyderabad Progress Nasir FIR Market Airport

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Christian Klein ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Christian Klein, CEO of German multinational ..

54 minutes ago
 115 mln people to benefit from Sehat Card scheme: ..

115 mln people to benefit from Sehat Card scheme: Usman Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Haider lift Pakistan to 200-6 in first T20 ..

Rizwan, Haider lift Pakistan to 200-6 in first T20I

3 minutes ago
 Two held for aerial firing, uploading video on soc ..

Two held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

3 minutes ago
 King of Sweden arrives in UAE

King of Sweden arrives in UAE

1 hour ago
 German Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate W ..

German Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart - Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.