HMC Fielded 333 Candidates For 160 Seats In LG Election

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The three mainstream parties which are considered front runners in the upcoming local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) have together fielded 333 candidates for the 160 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen in as many union committees of the HMC.

According to the Forms VIII of some 152 UCs shared by the local election authorities here on Friday, Pakistan Peoples Party's candidates were contesting on 146 UCs, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's on 102 UCs and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's on 86 UCs.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jammat-e-Islami, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh United Party and some other parties have also fielded candidates but on a comparatively smaller number of the seats.

The six UCs where the PPP's candidates are not contesting for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen include the UC numbers 37, 107, 108, 109, 110 and 124.

The PPP has already secured 16 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen and around 100 of General Members unopposed.

Some 1.1542 million people are registered to vote in Hyderabad. According to the tentative elections plan, as many as 820 polling stations comprising 2,530 polling booths will be set up for the election day.

