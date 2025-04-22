HMC Holds Successful Completion Of Advanced Endoscopy Workshop
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Department of Gastroenterology Hayat Abad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar, successfully concluded a comprehensive workshop on Advanced Endoscopy Techniques, including Endoscopy, ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), and EUS (Endoscopic Ultrasonography).
HMC media cell said on Tuesday the two day workshop, in collaboration of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology, brought together renowned experts in the field of gastroenterology from across the globe.
The event aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of healthcare professionals in advanced endoscopy procedures, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.
The workshop featured a combination of live demonstrations, and hands-on training sessions, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the latest techniques and technologies in endoscopy. The faculty included esteemed gastroenterologists and endoscopists who shared their expertise and experiences with the participants.
"We are thrilled to have hosted this successful workshop, which reflects our commitment to advancing medical education and improving patient care," Dr Imran ullah, Chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology Hayatabad Medical Complex said. "We are grateful to our distinguished faculty and participants for their active engagement and enthusiasm."
The workshop was attended by more than 100 participants, including gastroenterologists, surgeons, and medical professionals from various healthcare institutions across Pakistan.
This was only possible due to hard work of Dr Sher Rehman, Dr Adnan ur Rehman, Dr Iltaf and Dr Wiqas.
Speakers said Hayat Abad Medical Complex is a leading healthcare provider in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, committed to delivering high-quality patient care and advancing medical education through continuous professional development opportunities.
