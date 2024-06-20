HMC Hospital Treats Over 5,200 Patients During Eid-ul-Azha Holidays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Hayatabad Medical Complex provided medical treatment to 5,219 patients during the three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays, according to the hospital's spokesperson.
Among the treated patients, 548 were for food poisoning and overeating, 80 for traffic accidents, six for gunshot wounds, and 91 for trauma cases.
Additionally, 289 patients received ECG facilities, and 264 underwent operations across various departments.
The hospital administration ensured the presence of doctors, paramedics, nurses, and support staff, providing medicines without delay. Regular updates were received from the on-duty team to manage the increased patient load effectively.
