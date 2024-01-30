Open Menu

HMC Inks MoU With KP Police For Discounted Healthcare Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities

The Northwest General Hospital on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to provide discounted healthcare facilities to police personnel in recognition of the sacrifice of the force especially in the war on terror

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Northwest General Hospital on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to provide discounted healthcare facilities to police personnel in recognition of the sacrifice of the force especially in the war on terror.

The MOU outlined substantial discounts on various healthcare services to be extended to police personnel and their families.

Dr Zia Ur Rehman, CEO, of NWGH, and Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo (PSP), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both signed the document, cementing a partnership aimed at supporting those who have served and continue to serve selflessly. This collaboration marked a commendable step towards fostering mutual respect and care within the community.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for ..

Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power

4 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate ..

May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

4 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

4 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

14 minutes ago
 Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff to strike at major German airports

15 minutes ago
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,offi ..

ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK

12 minutes ago
 Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campa ..

Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

12 minutes ago
 ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regardin ..

ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

12 minutes ago
 MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sang ..

MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar

12 minutes ago
 UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challengi ..

UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan