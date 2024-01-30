HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities

The Northwest General Hospital on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to provide discounted healthcare facilities to police personnel in recognition of the sacrifice of the force especially in the war on terror

The MOU outlined substantial discounts on various healthcare services to be extended to police personnel and their families.

Dr Zia Ur Rehman, CEO, of NWGH, and Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo (PSP), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both signed the document, cementing a partnership aimed at supporting those who have served and continue to serve selflessly. This collaboration marked a commendable step towards fostering mutual respect and care within the community.