HMC Inks MoU With KP Police For Discounted Healthcare Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Northwest General Hospital on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to provide discounted healthcare facilities to police personnel in recognition of the sacrifice of the force especially in the war on terror.
The MOU outlined substantial discounts on various healthcare services to be extended to police personnel and their families.
Dr Zia Ur Rehman, CEO, of NWGH, and Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo (PSP), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both signed the document, cementing a partnership aimed at supporting those who have served and continue to serve selflessly. This collaboration marked a commendable step towards fostering mutual respect and care within the community.
