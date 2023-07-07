Open Menu

HMC Intensifies Anti-encroachment Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

HMC intensifies anti-encroachment campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive has been intensified with the removal of encroachments along major roads in Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The HMC spokesman said that the anti-encroachment cell has geared up the campaign on the directives of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro.

The Mayor has directed to make the campaign successful by orders of the apex court, the spokesman said, adding that the Mayor has underlined the need for the removal of all illegal encroachments and action against land grabbers to facilitate the pedestrians and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The staff of the HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell under the supervision of Director Shakil Kaimkhani and Assistant Directors Nasir Lodhi and Shahzad Qureshi had removed encroachments from various parts of Hyderabad City and Latifabad including Hali Road, Khokhar Muhalla, Pacca Qila, Sakhi Wahab Incline, Haider Chowk, Railway Overhead Bridge, Latifabad Units 11 and 12, the spokesman informed and maintained that the campaign will continue till the accomplishment of assigned tasks.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Hyderabad Nasir All From Court

Recent Stories

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

7 minutes ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

12 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

12 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

12 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

12 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

12 hours ago
 Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

12 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan