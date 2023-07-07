HMC intensifies anti-encroachment campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive has been intensified with the removal of encroachments along major roads in Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The HMC spokesman said that the anti-encroachment cell has geared up the campaign on the directives of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro.

The Mayor has directed to make the campaign successful by orders of the apex court, the spokesman said, adding that the Mayor has underlined the need for the removal of all illegal encroachments and action against land grabbers to facilitate the pedestrians and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The staff of the HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell under the supervision of Director Shakil Kaimkhani and Assistant Directors Nasir Lodhi and Shahzad Qureshi had removed encroachments from various parts of Hyderabad City and Latifabad including Hali Road, Khokhar Muhalla, Pacca Qila, Sakhi Wahab Incline, Haider Chowk, Railway Overhead Bridge, Latifabad Units 11 and 12, the spokesman informed and maintained that the campaign will continue till the accomplishment of assigned tasks.