HMC issues tentative seniority list of employees for promotion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has issued the tentative seniority list for promotion of the officers and officials as well. According to a circular issued by the HMC here Wednesday, the seniority list for the year 2019 and 2020 had been circulated for objections as required under rule 18 of Sindh Local Council Employees (Services) Rules, 2017. The circular stated that it was felt expedient to circulate the seniority positions on the basis of date of appointment and designation of employees of different grades and cadres.

The seniority positions would serve as the basis for preparation of the final seniority list and promotions of the employees, it added. The circular advised the employees to submit objections within 3 days. "… promotions of the employees of HMC haven't been done for long and there are a number of directions of the higher authorities including the honourable courts to promote the officers/officials of this council according to the law," the circular stated.