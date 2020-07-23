UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Employees For Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

HMC issues tentative seniority list of employees for promotion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has issued the tentative seniority list for promotion of the officers and officials as well.   According to a circular issued by the HMC here Wednesday, the seniority list for the year 2019 and 2020 had been circulated for objections as required under rule 18 of Sindh Local Council Employees (Services) Rules, 2017.  The circular stated that it was felt expedient to circulate the seniority positions on the basis of date of appointment and designation of employees of different grades and cadres.

 The seniority positions would serve as the basis for preparation of the final seniority list and promotions of the employees, it added.  The circular advised the employees to submit objections within 3 days. "… promotions of the employees of HMC haven't been done for long and there are a number of directions of the higher authorities including the honourable courts to promote the officers/officials of this council according to the law," the circular stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad 2017 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Peace conference held in Multan

2 seconds ago

Prominent Orthopedic Surgeon Remembered

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.