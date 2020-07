HMC issues tentative seniority list of employees for promotion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)has issued the tentative seniority list for promotion of the officersand officials as well. According to a circular issued by the HMC here Wednesday, theseniority list for the year 2019 and 2020 had been circulated forobjections as required under rule 18 of Sindh Local Council Employees(Services) Rules, 2017.The circular stated that it was felt expedient to circulate theseniority positions on the basis of date of appointment anddesignation of employees of different grades and cadres.

The seniority positions would serve as the basis for preparation ofthe final seniority list and promotions of the employees, it added.The circular advised the employees to submit objections within 3 days." promotions of the employees of HMC haven't been done for long andthere are a number of directions of the higher authorities includingthe honourable courts to promote the officers/officials of thiscouncil according to the law," the circular stated.