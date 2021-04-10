The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Saturday launched a campaign to kill the stray dogs in compliance with the Sindh High Court's order

The HMC's Director Health Ghulam Mustafa Qaimkhani informed that on the first day of the campaign around 450 dogs were killed through poison.

He added that the campaign would continue on a daily basis and the citizens could also inform the HMC's staff about the presence of stray dogs in their localities.

According to him, the stray dogs never before were killed in such large numbers.

Qaimkhani told that the dead dogs were being dumped in a locality far away from the city.

He said the fumigation campaign had also been started.