HMC links medical facilities with corona vaccination certificate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has declared Corona vaccination certificate compulsory for getting treatment at the hospital, said a notification issued by Prof. Shehzad Akbar, Director (Medical) of the hospital here on Friday.

The notification is issued in light of orders issued by KP Health Department to all Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) regarding Corona vaccination.

After issuance of notification, all patients in the hospital's OPD and IBP and their families are required to bring with them a certificate of coronavirus vaccination and a negative report of Coronavirus test.

All the medical facilities of the hospital will be provided to the patients only after showing, the certificate of vaccination and negative report of Corona. Otherwise, the provision of examination, admission and medical facilities will not be available to the patients on the basis of non-compliance. However, patients brought to the hospital's emergency department are exempted of the restriction and they will be provided 24 hours service.

The hospital's administration has requested people for full cooperation with the hospital staff and visit to hospital only after fulfilling these requirements.