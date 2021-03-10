UrduPoint.com
HMC Management Starts Anti-dog Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directive of Sindh High Court, the management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started an anti-dog campaign in the city and Latifabad in order to protect the citizens from stray dog biting.

The Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughi while holding a meeting with Director Health Services, Dog Killing Incharges and Chief Sanitary Inspectors has directed to ensure a dog killing campaign at massive scale and ensure no dog biting incident could take place in future.

He directed the Dog Killing Incharges to submit Union Council wise performance report of anti-dog campaigns on a daily basis and respond promptly on public complaints so that no dog biting incident could be reported from any area of Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The HMC management would not tolerate any negligence in this regard and strict departmental action will be initiated against those officials who found guilty, besides anti-dog campaign, cleanliness should also be maintained accordingly.

