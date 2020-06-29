HMC Mayor condemns PSE terrorist attack

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain and Deputy Mayor Syed Suhail Mashhadi Monday condemned the terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange (PSE) in Karachi.

In a statement issued here, the mayor and deputy mayor paid tribute to the Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel, policemen and security guards who laid down their lives and sustained injuries to foil the attack.

They said the law enforcement agencies had sent a message to the country's enemies that Pakistan's defence was in strong hands. They said the security agencies and people of Pakistan could not be scared by such cowardly attacks and the response of the psx in the attack's aftermath testifies that fact.

They expressed condolence with the families of the martyred persons and prayed for early recovery of the injured.