HMC Organizes Rally To Mark Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) organized a rally to mark the defence day here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator HMC, Anees Ahmed Dasti paid tribute to the armed forces and the soldiers who were martyred in defence of the motherland.

"The proud nation of Pakistan has proved to the world for the last 55 years that we would protect the country at all costs," he said while addressing the participants outside the HMC's office.

He said like the armed forces, all of the civilians of the country would keep playing their role in defence of the country.

Dasti said the day of September 6 reminds the nation of the exemplary bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces who made the enemy bite dust.

The administrator paid tribute to the army, the navy and the air force and said the people of the country vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the forces to defend the country.

