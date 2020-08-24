HMC passes budget for fiscal year 2020-21

The outgoing elected representatives of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here Monday passed a Rs3.024 billion budget for fiscal 2020-21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The outgoing elected representatives of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here Monday passed a Rs3.024 billion budget for fiscal 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor HMC Syed Tayyab Hussain deplored that the Sindh government did not pay heed to the financial requirements of the corporation during the last 4 years.

"The HMC kept facing financial constraints in the face of the citizens' needs for the basic facilities but the provincial government didn't show seriousness," he added.

He said Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had assured him that the HMC would be provided funds for the rain emergency and for disposal of animal offal during Eidul Azha.

"But the HMC had to arrange the funds itself for both the situations," he claimed.

Hussain said all the HMC councilors knew that the corporation was not being given its due share from the Octroi Zila Tax even though the problem had been raised time and again before the Sindh government.

"The OZT share of HMC is Rs2.

036 billion but it is being given only Rs1.12 billion," he claimed.

The Mayor said providing due funds to the HMC did not mean the councilors would use the amount for personal interests rather the funds were meant to be spent on the public's well being.

"The city remained under neglect by the provincial government for the last 4 years," he lamented.

He recalled that while the spread of COVID-19 increased expenditures of the corporation, a drop in its revenues also occurred due to the lockdown.

He said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan believed in serving the people regardless of their colour, caste and creed.

He assured that all the councilors of MQM-P would keep utilizing all their energies to uplift the city.

Hussain expressed gratitude to the fellow councilors with whose cooperation the HMC's outgoing body was completing its 4 years.

The opposition leader in the HMC, Pasha Qazi of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Javed Jabbar, Ayaz Arain and other chairmen of the Union Committees also spoke on the budget.