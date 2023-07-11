Open Menu

HMC Passes Budget Of Rs 4.0113 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The maiden session of the newly elected members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), was held in Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium instead of the HMC hall here on Tuesday and approved the budget of Rs 4.0113 billion

The newly elected Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro presided over the session and presented the day's 5-point agenda.

The Deputy Mayor Sagheer Qureshi and Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti were also present on the occasion besides hundreds of elected and reserved seats local government representatives in the House of 240.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He assured he would work hard to come to the expectations of the people who elected him as the mayor.

"The people of Hyderabad have elected me with a huge mandate to serve the city. I will try to employ all my abilities to serve," he assured.

The mayor vowed to undertake development works in all parts of Hyderabad.

The session also passed 2 resolutions condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and the May 9 attacks on military installations by supporters of a political party.

The 5-point agenda introduced by the mayor included the introduction of the members; approval for the fiscal budget 2023-24; forming the council's committees; desilting of the drains before rainfall; and presentation of 2 resolutions.

The session also gave its nod to the budget 2022-23.

