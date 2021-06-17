HMC prepares roadmap for Hyderabad development: Admin

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Captain (Retd) Altaf Hussain Sariyo has informed that the corporation has prepared a roadmap for the development of the second largest city of Sindh and after completion of development projects, the citizens would take a sigh of relief.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday, he said that HMC in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Agency would soon start de-silting of sewerage lines while the garbage lifting operation would also be launched at massive scale with support of Sindh Solid Waste Management board.

The HMC is suffering financial constraints but despite limited resources, all out efforts are being made to serve the masses,he said and called upon the business community of Hyderabad to come forward and extend their financial support to corporation so that the citizens could get all required civic facilities at their nearest.

He informed that the HMC management would start a massive campaign of recovery of outstanding dues so that the collected money could be utilized for the welfare of the citizens. At percent,70 percent of vehicles of the corporation are grounded because of technical faults while no new vehicle has been purchased since last ten years, he said and added that financial support of the business community would help HMC management to facilitate the citizens. The financial support if received from the business community would be utilized in a transparent manner for the welfare of the citizens, he assured.

Earlier, President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address highlighted the civic issues being faced by the citizens particularly the business community of Hyderabad and assured the Administrator HMC for providing all possible support from the business community as did in the past.