UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Prepares Roadmap For Hyderabad Development: Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

HMC prepares roadmap for Hyderabad development: Admin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Captain (Retd) Altaf Hussain Sariyo has informed that the corporation has prepared a roadmap for the development of the second largest city of Sindh and after completion of development projects, the citizens would take a sigh of relief.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday, he said that HMC in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Agency would soon start de-silting of sewerage lines while the garbage lifting operation would also be launched at massive scale with support of Sindh Solid Waste Management board.

The HMC is suffering financial constraints but despite limited resources, all out efforts are being made to serve the masses,he said and called upon the business community of Hyderabad to come forward and extend their financial support to corporation so that the citizens could get all required civic facilities at their nearest.

He informed that the HMC management would start a massive campaign of recovery of outstanding dues so that the collected money could be utilized for the welfare of the citizens. At percent,70 percent of vehicles of the corporation are grounded because of technical faults while no new vehicle has been purchased since last ten years, he said and added that financial support of the business community would help HMC management to facilitate the citizens. The financial support if received from the business community would be utilized in a transparent manner for the welfare of the citizens, he assured.

Earlier, President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address highlighted the civic issues being faced by the citizens particularly the business community of Hyderabad and assured the Administrator HMC for providing all possible support from the business community as did in the past.

Related Topics

Sindh Altaf Hussain Business Water Vehicles Vehicle Hyderabad Chamber Money Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

20 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

21 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

39 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

47 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.