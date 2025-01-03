HMC Provides Medical Care To Over Eight Million Patients In 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here on Friday released an annual progress report claiming to have treated as many as 8,196,443 patients across various departments during the year 2024.
According to the annual statistics for 2024 released here by the media cell of HMC, outpatient department (OPD) services catered to 3,370,325 patients, while the Emergency Department attended to 4,275,094 cases. An additional 551,024 patients were treated under the Institutional-Based Practice (IBP).
Throughout the year, 632,152 patients were admitted, and 25,111 major and minor surgeries were successfully performed.
The Radiology Department served 170,921 patients, while the Pathology Department catered to 2,011,315 individuals. Moreover, the Blood Bank provided services to 135,855 patients, including those with thalassemia and other conditions.
The hospital made notable advancements in specialized care, providing thrombolysis treatment to 200 stroke patients.
Under the Cancer Department's program, free treatment worth Rs 18 to 44 million benefited 3,970 underprivileged patients.
Similarly, the Cardiology Department conducted 336 successful heart surgeries and introduced a telehealth and e-health platform for cardiac care.
The Ophthalmology Department, in collaboration with the Murad Eye Bank and partner associations, performed successful corneal surgeries for 105 patients.
Additionally, 48,800 patients benefited from the Sehat Sahulat Program at HMC this year.
In diabetes care, HMC’s Sugar-Free Insulin Program established 26 new insulin banks across 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the supervision of 288 trained doctors, offering free treatment to registered patients.
The spokesperson of HMC said that the future plans of the hospital administration included the completion of an Orthopedic and Spine Unit and enhanced staffing, with the deployment of Senior Registrars, Trainee Registrars, Trainee Pharmacists, and House Officers to ensure better medical access and services.
