HMC provides medical services to 2800 patients during Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) have provided medical services to 2800 patients during Eidul Azha holidays.

According to a spokesman of the hospital, the management of the hospital had have made special arrangements while keeping in view the pandemic situation in the country.

During holidays all faculty members including doctors, nurses, paramedics, supporting staff and administration have performed their duties as per decided schedule and ensured the provision of timely medical treatment.

During Eidul Azha a total of 100 patients with the problem of over-eating, 25 C.T Scan, 54 ultrasound, 300 x-rays, 250 road accidents and 345 other patients were admitted in the hospital.